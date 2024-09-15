Watch: Indian-Origin Techie Gives A Tour Of His Lavish Home In Silicon Valley, Internet Calls It 'Beautiful'

The video features the techie and his wife giving a personalised tour of their impressive home

Silicon Valley in California has emerged as a hotspot for Indian tech professionals, who have not only achieved success but also built luxurious homes that highlight their achievements. Recently, an Instagram video went viral, showcasing the breathtaking Silicon Valley home of a successful Indian-American tech professional. The video features the techie and his wife giving Priyam Saraswat, a personalised tour of their impressive home and its luxurious elements. Upon entry, viewers are greeted by deluxe furnishings, a cutting-edge kitchen, and exquisite designer pieces, all set against a backdrop of plush rugs and sophisticated statement elements. The interior is further elevated by automated lighting and entertainment systems, creating an atmosphere of unbridled luxury.

An array of impressive features, including a state-of-the-art movie theatre, an expansive backyard oasis complete with a sprawling swimming pool, and a basement-level gaming paradise equipped with a bar, ping pong, and air hockey, are further showcased. The video also captured heartwarming moments with the techie's parents.

''Beautiful house of a techie in Silicon Valley, California, USA,'' the video was captioned by Mr Saraswat, a popular Instagram personality, who has built a significant following by sharing captivating home tours from India and around the world.

Watch the video here:

Social media users were quick to express their admiration, with numerous comments praising the accomplishments of Indian-origin professionals in the United States and their significant contributions to the tech industry. One user wrote, ''It must have taken so much determination and hard work to get here and they're quite young! Very inspiring.''

Another commented, ''I was enjoying the video but when I saw their parents I felt so emotional and proud. Massive respect. You've made it in life when you can give all this to your parents who probably worked super hard to raise you! Our parents deserve the world.''

A third said, ''Beautiful house . Liked the minimalistic interiors and lots of open space.''

A fourth added, ''I love seeing successful immigrants. I moved to US 29 years ago and I have a better quality life than I would have if I stayed in 🇧🇷. I have also visited India and had Indian professors and classmates at NYU and it is so good to see them thriving here. Yay to immigrants.''