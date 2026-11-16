WhatsApp Is Working On "Zaps" For Quick, Disappearing Photos And Videos

WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new camera feature, currently called "Zaps", designed to make sharing spontaneous photos and moments. According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has renamed the feature from "Instants" to "Zaps", and photos and videos shared through the tool will be known as Zaps.

Initially spotted in development under the name "Instants", the feature allows users to send quick photos and videos that disappear immediately after the recipient views them.

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The name "Zaps" is reportedly inspired by the lightning bolt icon used to launch the dedicated camera interface.

The concept is similar to ephemeral-sharing tools on other social media platforms, which allow users to send unedited content captured directly through the camera rather than uploaded from the gallery.

How does the feature work?

Users will be able to take a photo or record a short video directly through WhatsApp's dedicated camera tool, with no option to upload media from the gallery.

Once a recipient views a Zap, it disappears from their view. However, according to initial reports, senders will still be able to see their sent Zaps within the chat history.

If multiple Zaps are sent consecutively in a conversation, WhatsApp will bundle them together under a single counter, such as "2 Zaps", helping keep chats uncluttered.

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Like regular WhatsApp messages, Zaps will be protected by end-to-end encryption, ensuring that only the sender and recipient can access the content.

Early reports suggested the feature would be limited to mutual contacts. However, recent developments indicate that users may be able to send Zaps to any contact, group chat, and potentially even public channels.

When opening a Zap, recipients will see a full-screen viewer displaying the sender's name. They will also be able to react with emojis or send a text response through a built-in reply bar.

Notably, the Zaps feature remains under development and has not yet been released to public beta testers. WhatsApp has also not commented on the same.