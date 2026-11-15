CRED Founder Kunal Shah Compares Human Minds To Computer Processors, Explains Future Of Thinking

As technology continues to change the way people work and solve problems, the ability to think differently could become increasingly valuable. CRED founder Kunal Shah has shared his thoughts on how different thinking styles may shape the future, comparing the human mind to computer processors and questioning what kind of thinking the education system rewards today.

Shah said the education system rewards what he described as "CPU-like minds", referring to people who follow sequential thinking and focus on solving one problem at a time.

Contrasting this with another approach, he suggested that the future might place greater value on "GPU-like minds", drawing attention to a style of thinking that differs from the conventional sequential approach.

Check Out The Post Here:

"The future might reward GPU-like minds," Shah wrote.

He also connected this observation to Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), stating, "ADHD might finally have found its product-market fit."

Through the comparison, Shah highlighted the difference between the kind of thinking rewarded by the education system today and the kind that could be valued in the future. His post presented ADHD in the context of this possible shift in how different thinking styles are recognised.

Social Media Reaction

The post drew several reactions online.

One user commented, "Interesting perspective."

Another user noted, "Finally! Someone who gets it. I feel like I can finally fit in now."

"Different thinking styles need different environments to thrive," added a third user.