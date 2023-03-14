Watch: US Man Sets World Record For Farthest Basketball Shot Made Backwards

Farthest basketball shot made backwards 26.06 metres by Jeremy Ware.

In the last seven decades, Guinness World Records has set a platform for people to do something creatively extra and the best in the world. This platform has not only become a treasure trove of offbeat records, but it has also provided a huge number of people with a place to compete. One such dream was fulfilled by a skilled basketball player who was voted 'most likely to break a world record' in high school and has made his childhood dream come true.

According to the Guinness World Records, American Jeremy Ware broke a world record by sinking his shot backwards from 85 feet, 5 inches away in Texas.

Watch the video here:

The official documentation of the record book organization stated that "the farthest basketball shot made backwards is 26.06 meters (85 ft 5 in) and was achieved by Jeremy Ware (USA) in San Antonio, Texas, USA, on January 29, 2023. Jeremy was lucky enough to attempt this record at the AT&T Center, home of the San Antonio Spurs of the NBA. He was happy to have achieved this record in front of the Spurs mascot and cheerleaders, who cheered him on."

30 year old Jeremy has been making backwards basketball shots since 2010, and has become incredibly good at them.

"I loved the Guinness World Records book growing up and always read them. In high school, I was voted most likely to break a world record, and in college, I became very good at shooting the ball backwards and just did it for fun," he said.

"12 years later, I was reminded that there was a record for the farthest basketball shot made backwards, so I set my sights on the goal."