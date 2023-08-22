Reggie Chaney, Star College Basketball Player In US, Dies At 23

Reggie Chaney was named American Athletic Conference's "Sixth Man of the Year".

Reggie Chaney, a 23-year-old college basketball player in the United States died on Monday. The cause of his death is not currently available. According to New York Post, Mr Chaney was a former University of Houston forward and he was set to join a professional basketball team in Greece.

The 23-year-old played two seasons for Arkansas before he transferred to the University of Houston (UH), where he played three seasons, the outlet reported. In total, Mr Chaney appeared in 103 games for the Cougars - UH's basketball team - and was a starter on the team that went to the Final Four in 2021.

This past season had been his final one with the men's basketball team at the University of Houston, and he was named American Athletic Conference's "Sixth Man of the Year".

"Reggie Chaney was a force both on the court and off. He was born on September 6, 1999, and left this world unexpectedly on August 21, 2023," a GoFundMe page dedicated to Mr Chaney read.

As per the Post, the 23-year-old was a native of Tulsa, Oklahoma. He was on the 2021 University of Houston team that advanced to the NCAA Final Four. "I've always said, 'Reggie, you're my security blanket,'" Cougars head coach Kelvin Sampson said in March about Mr Chaney.

The young basketball player had reportedly played in more than 100 games for the University of Houston, despite dealing with hand, knee and back issues while there.

"Two words that describe Reggie "Always Dependable," former Houston teammate Justin Gorham wrote on X. "No matter the situation yk Reg gonna give his 110%. Glad I got the chance to lace em up with him, without Reg we don't accomplish half the things we did. Rest easy brother LOVE," he added.

The "men's basketball family is devastated to hear of the loss of Reggie Chaney," said Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Eric Musselman. "He [Mr Chaney] was a relentless worker and loved by his coaches and teammates. His family is in our thoughts and prayers," he added.