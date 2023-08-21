Burak Can Tasan, Biker And Social Media Influencer From Turkey, Dies At 23

The influencer was preparing to marry fellow biking enthusiast Yaren Kara.

Burak Can Tasan, a motorcycle influencer from Turkey, has died after crashing his bike into a dog. According to CNN Turkey, the 23-year-old was hurled off his bike after hitting the animal in the Saricam district of Adana in Turkey last week. He was rushed to the hospital with severe injuries sustained in the horrific crash, but couldn't survive. The outlet further said that the influencer was preparing to marry fellow biking enthusiast Yaren Kara after the couple had announced their engagement on July 3.

Burak, with 1.35 lakh followers on Instagram, previously shared how his romance with Ms Kara had changed his life.

"The year 2022 orchestrated its last surprise, leading me to you. Until now, I didn't understand the concept of love or being loved. That, I learned from you, my love," according to the English translation of a touching post he wrote for his fiancee.

"I'm thankful for the continual nourishment of my inner goodness and for never letting go of my hands. I am prepared to journey with you until life's end," Burak had further said.

Burak was a motorcyclist enthusiast, who frequently shared posts across social media to showcase his passion for bikes.

Ms Kara posted a video of herself in tears, paying tribute to Burak.

The police have started an investigation and it is not known if the dog survived the collision.