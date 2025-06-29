Watch: South Korean Soldier Breaks World Record For Most Pull-Ups In 24 Hours

South Korea's Oh Yohan has broken the world record for the most pull-ups in a 24-hour period. The military officer performed 11,707 pull-ups in Incheon, South Korea, between September 28-29 last year before being officially listed as the record holder earlier this month.

"After years of training and enduring a demanding 24-hour challenge, he succeeded and proudly dedicated his result to his military unit, which shaped his discipline, strength, and spirit," the Guinness World Records said in the official release.

Mr Oh could have performed additional reps, but stopped at 11,707 to pay homage to the unit where he served.

"I served in the Republic of Korea 707th Special Mission Group. To honour the number 707, which represents the unit I served in, I finished my pull-up challenge at 11,707," said Mr Oh.

Prior to his incredible achievement, Mr Oh had broken the record with 8,707 pull-ups, but it was overtaken by another competitor in less than a week. To retake the crown, Mr Oh decided to give another shot but was unsure of taking the final plunge as his wife was due to give birth to their second child.

"My wife was due to give birth to our second child soon, so I hesitated to try again and was afraid to experience the extremes for 24 hours again," said Mr Oh, adding that he just wanted to get done with the gruelling preparation for the record quickly.

"The preparation process for the second challenge was actually so hard that I wanted to try it quickly, and I didn't mind failing, so I wanted to escape the pressure of each day. That's how I ended up trying the Guinness World Record for the second time, and I finally succeeded with a record of 11,707."

Mr Oh said he got goosebumps after completing the challenge, adding that his main motivation was to prove that South Korean soldiers are also strong.

"I got goosebumps and was so happy when I was officially registered in Guinness. I'm so grateful to all of you who have supported me so far," he said.

"I wanted to prove that the soldiers of the Republic of Korea are strong, and finally, I achieved my dream that I had been preparing for since I was deployed overseas 22 years ago."

Social media reacts

Social media users were in awe of the strength and mental fortitude displayed by the South Korean soldier and lauded him for the achievement.

"Best pull-ups I've seen from anyone attempting this record," said one user, while another added: "Sore elbows, wrists and tendons. I'm talking about me while watching this."

A third commented: "I'm guessing people like this have some kind of rare mutation in a leftover set of genes from when our ancestors were tree-dwelling primates, that gives their muscles and tendons some kind of super-human ability?"