Watch: Lewis Capaldi's Emotional Return To Glastonbury Amid Tourette's Battle

Two years after he struggled to finish his set due to a flare-up of Tourette syndrome, Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi returned to the Glastonbury Festival over the weekend. The Someone You Loved singer surprised the audience with a 35-minute set on the festival's iconic main Pyramid Stage. Though the festival did not publicly promote the singer's set, there were rumours that he might show up.

After his name flashed up on the video screen, Capaldi appeared on the stage to a huge roar of support from thousands of fans.

"I just wanted to come and finish what I couldn't finish the first time round on this stage. I want to thank everybody at Glastonbury for giving me the chance to do so," an emotional Capaldi told fans.

After hoisting a guitar over his shoulders, Capaldi played the opening chords to Before You Go. In total, he performed seven songs, including his new single "Survive," which was released hours before his first live performance since he stepped away from the stage.

"The last two years haven't been the best for me. "It's been difficult at times. I wanted to write a song that was about overcoming that stuff," Capaldi said.

"I couldn't sing this song two years ago, might struggle to finish it today for different reasons."

Capaldi ended the set by shouting: "My name is Lewis Capaldi and I'm f-ing back, baby."

Social media reacts

Social media users expressed happiness and lauded the singer-songwriter for fighting his demons and returning to the big stage.

"Beautiful man. Inspiration. What a difference. All that hard work, wow!" said one user while another added: "This is what makes the world a magical place. Supporting someone through their toughest time."

A third commented: In a world of endless bad news and negativity, this was needed, the return of a legend for 2025