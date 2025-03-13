Advertisement
Watch: Prince William Jokes About His Baldness, Praises Woman's Red Hair

The video of the moment was shared on the social media platform X, where people praised Prince William's sense of humour.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Watch: Prince William Jokes About His Baldness, Praises Woman's Red Hair

Prince William joked about wanting red hair during his visit to the West Midlands, England. The Prince of Wales, known for frequently cracking jokes about his thinning hair, shared a lighthearted moment with people and made them laugh.

The Football Association, which Prince William supports as a patron, conducted a referee training course at Sporting Khalsa FC in Willenhall to recruit 1,000 people from Black, Asian, and mixed heritage backgrounds to serve as referees.

Students and locals flocked to greet Prince William, where he was drawn to one woman's bright red hair. Mesmerised, he said, "Look at your hair! It's fantastic" before bursting into laughter. "Wish I had hair like that. I know, I've not a chance," he added with a laugh.

The video of the moment was shared on the social media platform X, where people praised Prince William's sense of humour.

One of the users wrote, "I love how William is so at ease with his own skin that he can joke about his hair and no awkwardness there."

Another commented, "Love this man. You can just feel his warmth through the screen."

Someone wrote, "William is very charismatic; he's the People's Prince."

"What a cute video. He is so loved. And he loves back," wrote the fourth user.

This was not the first time Prince William made a self-deprecating joke about his hair. In 2020, addressing the crowd during the launch of his environmental award, the Earthshot Prize, he said, "I started this initiative about two years ago. Now, although it's been about four years in the making, I 'had hair' when it started."

In 2017, when Prince William was in a homeless charity-run cafe, he cracked a joke with Taz Kabria, the hairstylist next door, saying, "I don't have much hair, I can't give you much business."

Show full article
