Watch: Mysterious Non-Human ''Alien Corpses'' Displayed At Mexico's Congress

The bodies were claimed to be 1,000-year-old fossilised remains of extraterrestrial individuals.

In a never-heard-before incident, Mexico Congress on Tuesday hosted a rather unusual event in the capital city, sparking debates about the existence of extraterrestrial beings. During a congressional hearing on unidentified anomalous phenomena that was live-streamed online, two alleged 'alien corpses' retrieved from Cusco, Peru, were unveiled in Mexico City, the Independent reported.

The ''non-human'' alien corpses, claimed to be the 1,000-year-old fossilised remains of extraterrestrial individuals, were presented in windowed boxes, by journalist and ufologist Jaime Maussan. Ryan Graves, Americans for Safe Aerospace Executive Director and former U.S. Navy pilot, was also in attendance.

Mr. Maussan, speaking under oath at the San Lazaro legislative palace, said, ''‘These specimens are not part of our terrestrial evolution… These aren't beings that were found after a UFO wreckage. They were found in diatom [algae] mines, and were later fossilised.''

Several videos showcasing "UFOs and unidentified anomalous phenomena" were also telecasted during the event.

Mr Maussan told Congress that the DNA samples from the two corpses were tested and compared to other DNA samples and it was found that over 30 percent of the DNA specimen was ''unknown''. Further, X-rays of the corpses were also displayed which showed "eggs" present inside one of the bodies along with rare metal implants.

''The public has a right to know about non-human technology and non-human entities. We are talking about a topic that unites humanity, not separates us. We are not alone in this vast universe, we should embrace this reality, said Mr. Maussan, as reported by Metro.

The videos from the event have gone viral, stunning people and sparking fear, excitement, and curiosity among UFO enthusiasts.

However, it is important to note that Mr. Maussan has previously been associated with claims of ''alien'' discoveries that have later been debunked.