US Government Possesses ''Intact'' Alien Vehicles, Claims Ex Intelligence Officer

A former intelligence official-turned-whistleblower has said that the US government has possession of "intact and partially intact" alien vehicles, The Guardian reported, citing the website'The Debrief.'

The official named David Grusch who led the analysis of unexplained anomalous phenomena (UAP) within a US Department of Defense agency, alleged that the US has craft of non-human origin, that are being kept secret from the public.

''These are retrieving non-human origin technical vehicles, call it spacecraft if you will, non-human exotic origin vehicles that have either landed or crashed,'' Mr. Grusch told NewsNation in an interview.

Mr Grusch added when he turned over classified information about the vehicles to Congress he suffered retaliation from government officials. After a 14-year career in the US Intelligence, he left the government in April 2023.

He further alleged that Congress is illegally withholding information regarding these vehicles. However, he confessed that he hadn't actually seen photos of the alleged extraterrestrial craft, but had spoken at length with intelligence officials who had allegedly come forward to him.

''I thought it was totally nuts and I thought at first I was being deceived, it was a ruse. People started to confide in me. Approach me. I have plenty of senior, former intelligence officers that came to me, many of which I knew almost my whole career, that confided in me that they were part of a programme,” Mr Grusch told NewsNation.

''The material includes intact and partially intact vehicles,'' he told The Debrief.

Jonathan Grey, a current US intelligence official at the National Air and Space Intelligence Center (Nasic), also confirmed the existence of "exotic materials" in the Debrief.

"The non-human intelligence phenomenon is real. We are not alone... Retrievals of this kind are not limited to the United States. This is a global phenomenon, and yet a global solution continues to elude us," Mr. Grey told the Debrief regarding Mr. Grusch's claims.

Karl Nell, a retired Army colonel who was also a member of the UAP task force, backed Mr. Grusch's claims too. Mr. Nell told The Debrief that the US is competing with other countries to identify UFO crash sites and retrieve materials “for exploitation/reverse engineering.”

The revelation has come after an increasing number of credible sightings and reports have revived attention on the alien vehicles. In 2021, the Pentagon released a report on UAP which found more than 140 instances of UAP encounters that could not be explained.