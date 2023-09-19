Lab Tests Carried Out on Mexico's 'Alien Bodies': ''No Evidence Of Any Assembly''

The mummies were presented by Jaime Maussan at Mexico's Congress

Doctors in Mexico City have conducted extensive laboratory studies on the two alleged "non-human" alien corpses revealed last week. The tests were carried out by Jose de Jesus Zalce Benitez, a forensic doctor with the navy at the Noor Clinic on Monday, BBC reported.

Dr. Benitez concluded that the so-called bodies belonged to a single skeleton and were not assembled. He also said that the laboratory tests have shown that ''there is no evidence of any assembly or manipulation of the skulls''.

Notably, the mummies were presented by Jaime Maussan, a journalist who has speculated widely on aliens. The mysterious bodies are tiny in stature and chalky in colour, and each one of them has three-fingered hands and shrunken heads. One was described as female, with eggs inside.

The specimens were about 1,000 years old, according to carbon testing carried out by researchers at the National Autonomous University of Mexico. Mr Maussan claimed they were not related to any species on Earth.

Speaking under oath at the San Lazaro legislative palace, he said, ''These specimens are not part of our terrestrial evolution… These aren't beings that were found after a UFO wreckage. They were found in diatom [algae] mines, and were later fossilised.''

"I think there is a clear demonstration that we are dealing with non-human specimens that are not related to any other species in our world and that all possibilities are open for any scientific institution... to investigate it," he added.

However, multiple UFO and forensics experts slammed the claims as ''unsubstantiated'' and a ''hoax''. Some academics and archaeologists have suggested the "bodies" are simply the ancient remains of mummified humans.

According to the physicist and presenter Professor Brian Cox, who was among the critics, has claimed that they were "way too humanoid" to be genuine, Sky News reported. He also has been calling for a sample to be sent to the biotechnology company 23andme for independent verification.

"It's very unlikely that an intelligent species that evolved on another planet would look like us," he said last week.