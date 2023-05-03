Watch: Made In India Red Carpet Shines At Met Gala 2023

The 2023 Met Gala Red Carpet.

One of the largest fashion events of the year, the Met Gala, took place on Monday in New York City. Numerous famous celebrities from all over the world walked the red carpet at the event.

From Kim Kardashian to Anne Hathaway to Alia Bhatt, every star wants to look their best on the red carpet of this famous annual fashion event.

The red carpet has another connection to India, aside from the appearance of Indian celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Isha Ambani, Natasha Poonawalla, and fashion consultant Shloka Mehta's sister Diya Mehta Jatia.

The beautiful red carpet on which the celebs walked was actually "Made in India." Yes, you read that right.

The carpet, not exactly red, was beige with a smattering of red and blue lines on it and was designed by an Indian design house based in India, Neytt by Extraweave, a design house based in Kerala.

Taking to Instagram, Neytt shared the news on their official Instagram handle and captioned it, "A proud moment for our team to provide carpets to the Met Gala for the second time in a row. Contemporary design, woven with love, is rooted in Kerala. Made in India," they wrote along with a picture of the carpet at the gala.

Reportedly, the carpet for the 2023 Met Gala took 60 days to make. The 6960-square-metre carpet was made out of 58 30x4-metre rolls.

Several big celebs like Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Karlie Kloss, Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie, Kylie Jenner, Isha Ambani, Jennifer Lopez, Robert Pattinson, Jared Leto, Zendaya, Rihanna, Kim Kardashian, and Gigi Hadid, among others, marked their presence at the gala.



(With inputs from ANI)