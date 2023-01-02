Viral Video: 30,000 People Gather In Pakistan Stadium For Police Recruitment Test

More than 31 per cent of country's youth are unemployed, as per PIDE.

It is not an unusual sight to see stadiums jam-packed with people enjoying themselves at concerts, sports events or food festivals. However, this time, more than 30,000 people gathered at a stadium in Pakistan for a written test for the police in capital city Islamabad, according to an Al-Jazeera video report. This comes as Pakistan is facing a high unemployment crisis triggered by a severe economic meltdown.

Al Jazeera stated that there were only 1,167 positions available in the recruitment drive. In the videos shared online, people can be seen sitting with pens and notepads, smiling and cheering.

More than 30,000 male and female candidates from all over Pakistan are taking the exam in the stadium for the recruitment of vacant posts in the Islamabad Police. pic.twitter.com/eozxJP4KfH — hurriyatpk (@hurriyatpk1) December 31, 2022

According to the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE), more than 31 per cent of country's youth are unemployed, news agency ANI said citing The Express Tribune's report from February 2022. PIDE also said that an unexpectedly sizable portion of people of working age are not even employed. According to the research, they are either discouraged workers or have other sources of income.

A majority of these unemployed youth have professional degrees, with 51 per cent of the lot being females and 16 per cent males. According to news agency ANI, about 60 per cent of Pakistan's population is under the age of 30.

The news agency further said that the current account deficit of Pakistan now represents 5.3 per cent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP). It is anticipated that the fiscal imbalance will increase to 8.2 per cent of GDP.