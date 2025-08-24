Chris Martin Jokes About Kiss Cam Scandal Before Helping Fan Propose: "Is This Person Your Partner?"

At Coldplay's London concert, the band's frontman, Chris Martin, cleverly referenced the recent Boston kiss cam controversy while assisting a fan's proposal. When a fan held up a sign to propose to his girlfriend, Chris Martin jokingly confirmed if the couple was "definitely together" and "no one else's partner" before helping make the moment memorable. The joke referenced a previous incident involving Andy Byron, CEO of New York tech firm Astronomer, and Kristin Cabot, the company's Chief People Officer. The couple was caught on camera being affectionate, only to quickly separate, sparking speculation.

"OK, now listen, my brother, I need you to nod as I do some basic security checks, OK? Is this person your partner? Yes? No one else's partner? OK," Mr Martin joked.

The singer further grilled the proposer, asking, "Are you cousins or siblings or anything weird like that? ... Are you AI? Are you real people?" After getting reassurance, he continued, "OK, then I think we can continue."

Watch the video here:

FULL VIDEO: Jumbotron proposal with Chris confirming first they're actual partners before he sings 🤣 #ColdplayWembley pic.twitter.com/DKDuRAqMug — Neil (@neilenore) August 22, 2025

Notably, the Boston concert incident went viral, spawning memes and media attention. Astronomer's CEO even hired Chris Martin's ex-wife, Gwyneth Paltrow, as a temporary spokesperson in an ad. Despite the controversy, Chris Martin continues to feature fans on the Jumbotron during his shows, playfully acknowledging the earlier incident with his cheeky questioning.

Recently, Mr Martin also addressed the recent controversy surrounding their concerts during a stop in Hull, England. He acknowledged that featuring fans on the Jumbotron had recently sparked issues, but emphasised that the band would continue the practice, choosing to focus on the positive interactions with fans rather than the negative attention.

"Life throws you lemons and you've got to make lemonade. So, we are going to keep doing it because we are going to meet some of you," he said.

While the incident has been dubbed a "kiss cam" moment by international media, fans clarify that it's actually part of Coldplay's "Jumbotron Song" tradition. Unlike traditional kiss cams, where couples are encouraged to kiss on cue, Coldplay's feature involves Chris Martin improvising lyrics about the individuals who appear on the Jumbotron.