US Police Rescues Smuggled Spider Monkeys Huddled Inside Backpack

An agent can be heard saying, "Aww, poor babies."

US Border Patrol agents discovered seven spider monkeys in a backpack when they detained a man trying to smuggle the endangered species into the US from Mexico, a BBC report said.

The agents from Texas's Fort Brown Station arrested a man who was suspected of smuggling the monkeys into the US. In a video posted on Facebook by the US's Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol, agents can be seen holding a backpack with several holes in it. The backpack had seven baby spider monkeys huddled together.

"Extremely proud of our agents for stopping this wildlife smuggling attempt of these critically endangered animals!" the Facebook post reads.

Watch the video here:

The migrant was arrested and the 7 monkeys were turned over to the US Fish and Wildlife Service. The authorities did not release any statement regarding the condition of the monkeys.

According to the Wildlife Conservation Society, Spider monkeys are considered critically endangered and are among the 25 most threatened primates in the world.

"This case highlights the lengths smugglers will go to maximize profits with no regard for the lives of migrants or animals," said Rio Grande Valley Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria Chavez told CBS News.