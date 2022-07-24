Viral Video: Spider Monkeys Pull Girl By Hair After She Repeatedly Hit Their Enclosure

The location where the video was recorded is yet to be known.

In a horrifying incident, a young girl was recently grabbed by her hair by two spider monkeys after she kept hitting their enclosures at a zoo.

A video, which was initially shared on TikTok, showed the girl approaching the monkey enclosure with her phone in one hand and the other swinging towards the fence keeping the monkeys at bay. Moments later, one of the monkeys is seen reaching through the chain link fence of the enclosure and pulling the girl towards them as she screamed.

Watch the video below:

A boy is then seen pulling the girl away from the spider monkey. He is also seen swinging a t-shirt at the animal in an attempt to get it to move away.

Luckily, the girl manages to get free. However, that wasn't the end as seconds later the girl walked right past the monkeys in their cage again and ended up close enough for them to grab her by her hair once again. At this moment, a second monkey is also seen reaching through the fence and grabbing the back of the girl's hair.

At the end of the clip, the girl was lucky to escape with her hair intact. She managed to set herself free from the monkeys before the footage ended. The location where the video was recorded is yet to be known.

Meanwhile, visitors are warned to not touch the bars of animal cages at the zoo. Even if the animals seem fine, getting close to them isn't always a good idea. Case in point, a while back, a man almost had his leg broken after teasing an orangutan. In another incident, a zookeeper in Jamaica had his finger ripped off by a lion after he poked his hand through the bars of its cage.