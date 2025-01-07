"Bananas": Sheriff Office Describes Capture Of Escaped Tutu-Wearing Monkey

A monkey dressed in a pink tutu, which had escaped from a home in Missouri, was captured just before a winter storm approached the area.The spider monkey was seen on Friday afternoon near the intersection of two highways, close to Otto, a town south of St Louis. It had been living at a nearby residence when it managed to slip out after opening a door.

Describing the capture as "bananas," the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office shared the news on Facebook.

"Shortly before 4 PM on 1/3/25, deputies responded to the area of Highways 21 & M for reports of a subject monkeying around. When they arrived, first-responding units found the subject was naked except for what appeared to be a tutu. After careful negotiations and some coaxing, deputies were able to get close enough to go "hands-on" with the subject and bring this bananas situation under control without incident," the sheriff's office wrote on Facebook.

"In all seriousness, this is a great example of law enforcement officers never knowing what they'll face on any given call and having to be prepared to handle whatever the job throws at them. This spider monkey was staying at a nearby home when it managed to open a door and get outside. Deputies surrounded the animal and eventually got it back to its caretaker. Nice work by everyone involved."

This incident happened at a very fortunate time. Roads were closed and temperatures dropped as a result of a winter storm that brought snow and ice to the area on Saturday.