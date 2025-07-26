Video: Truck Crushes 2-Wheeler In Bengaluru, Woman Has Narrow Escape

A woman in Bengaluru had a narrow escape when a truck ran over her scooter on Saturday. A video shows the woman on the road and the truck's massive wheels just inches from her legs when the driver realises what has happened and reverses.

Around 8.30 am, the woman was at Srinivaspura Cross when traffic came to a halt at the crossing. She was waiting to take a left and a truck to her right wanted to do the same.

CCTV footage shows the woman stopped near the rear wheels of the truck and then moving just ahead of it. As a bus blocking the flow of traffic on their side moves out of the way, the truck begins moving forward while the woman remains static.

The front wheels of the truck hit the scooter, flinging the woman to the ground. The rear wheels then crush the scooter and are about to run the woman over when the driver appears to realise he has hit something. He reverses the vehicle just in time.

The woman is then carried to the side of the road by passersby.

Officials said the woman suffered minor injuries and is undergoing treatment at a local hospital. The lorry has been seized and a case has been registered against the driver.

