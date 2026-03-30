US Man Uses ChatGPT To Market And Sell His Home For $1 Million In 5 Days, Beats Market Estimates

A Florida homeowner has gone viral after claiming he successfully sold his property in just five days for $1 million, crediting AI for streamlining the entire process. According to a report by the New York Post, Robert Levine turned to ChatGPT to handle key aspects of the home-selling journey, from drafting the listing description to shaping marketing strategies typically managed by real estate brokers. By bypassing a traditional real estate agent, Levine reportedly saved approximately 3% in commission fees and sold the property for roughly $100,000 above initial agent estimates.

"I really wanted to challenge myself to use AI for the entire journey, not just piecemeal. Every step along the way," Levine told NBC Miami.

Instead of hiring a broker, Levine turned to ChatGPT to build his sales strategy, set the asking price, and refine how the home would be presented. The chatbot recommended targeted upgrades it said would offer the best return, such as repainting certain rooms, and created a step-by-step timeline for the listing process. It also produced marketing copy, guided how the property should be positioned on the Multiple Listing Service, and advised on timing, suggesting a mid-week launch to maximise visibility.

"We repainted a couple of rooms in the house because ChatGPT said that's where you're going to get the biggest return on investment," Levine said.

The result was a listing that quickly gained traction, drawing strong interest shortly after going live.

Within three days of listing, Levine received five separate offers. By the end of the weekend, just five days after going live, he finalised a deal, with even the contract drafted with assistance from the same AI tool. The four-bedroom, three-bathroom property ultimately sold for $954,800, around $100,000 more than local agents had projected.

"When we met with real estate agents, they lacked confidence in pricing. ChatGPT gave us more confidence in price points of where the market was going," Levine told Fortune.

Although Levine brought in a lawyer to review the final paperwork, he said the AI-led approach significantly reduced the typical costs associated with selling a home.

We estimate that leveraging these AI tools will save us about 3% of the total sale price, which in our case is a meaningful amount of money," he said.

The case has sparked conversations about the growing role of AI in real estate. While platforms like ChatGPT cannot replace licensed professionals or handle legal complexities, they are increasingly being used as support tools for writing listings, analysing market trends, and improving marketing outreach.