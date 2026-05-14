Why US Students Are Suddenly Scoring More 'A' Grades In Writing And Coding. ChatGPT, Obviously

Artificial intelligence tools like ChatGPT are making it easier for college students to earn top grades, according to a new study from the University of California, Berkeley. The study found that since ChatGPT launched in late 2022, professors in courses heavily based on writing and coding have been giving significantly more A grades than before. Researchers say this may not reflect better learning, but rather students using AI tools to complete assignments more effectively.

The research was led by Igor Chirikov and analysed more than 500,000 student grades collected between 2018 and 2025 from a large public university in Texas, The Wall Street Journal reported.

'A' Grades Rose Sharply After ChatGPT's Arrival

According to the study, classes involving essays, coding, and take-home assignments saw the biggest jump in A grades after AI tools became widely available. Professors in these AI-heavy subjects reportedly gave around 30% more A grades, while grades like A minus and B plus became less common.

Researchers noted that before 2022, grading trends in AI-exposed and non-AI-exposed classes were largely similar. The sharp rise in top grades only appeared after generative AI tools entered mainstream use.

Employers Worry GPA Is Becoming Less Reliable

The findings are raising concerns among employers who use grade-point averages (GPAs) to evaluate job candidates. As competition for entry-level jobs increases, many companies are relying more heavily on GPA cutoffs during hiring. According to the National Association of Colleges and Employers, the share of employers considering GPA in hiring rose from 37% in 2023 to 42% recently.

Companies including Barclays and Morgan Stanley reportedly use GPA minimums for some internship positions. Researchers now fear that AI-assisted coursework could make grades less useful as a measure of real skills.

Universities Rethink Grading Systems

Some top universities in the US are already debating changes to grading policies amid growing concerns about grade inflation. A recent report from Harvard College said employers have a legitimate interest in comparing academic performance, but current grading systems make that difficult. Faculty members are reportedly considering proposals to limit the number of A grades awarded.

Meanwhile, a report from Yale University stated that grades no longer clearly reflect what students have learned.

Professors Shift Focus to In-Class Tests

Some educators are already adjusting how students are evaluated. Chelsea Schein, who teaches at the Wharton School, said she has reduced the weight of homework assignments after realising AI could easily complete them perfectly.

Instead, she now gives greater importance to in-class quizzes and exams where students cannot use AI tools.

Researchers warn that while AI can improve productivity, it may also reduce the "productive struggle" that helps students develop critical thinking and problem-solving skills.

