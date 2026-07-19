US Families Sue Hospital, Claiming Their Children Were Switched At Birth 38 Years Ago

Two families in North Dakota have joined forces to sue a local hospital over allegations that a mix-up by medical staff nearly four decades ago resulted in two newborn boys being switched at birth and raised by the wrong families, Fox News reported. The lawsuit, filed against Unity Medical Center in Grafton claims that the mistake went entirely unnoticed for 36 years.

According to court documents, the incident happened on January 26, 1988. On that day, Kyle Bylin and Jeremy Morrison were the only two infants born at the medical facility.

Now the families allege that hospital staff inadvertently swapped the two baby boys before discharging them, sending each infant home with the other's biological parents.

Bylin, who was biologically born as Jeremy Morrison, revealed that he still possesses the original hospital identification bracelet from his birth, which incorrectly labelled him with the wrong name.

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For 36 years, both men grew up completely unaware of the mix-up, though Morrison recalled always feeling like the odd one out in his family.

The truth finally unravelled two years ago. Bylin took a DNA test randomly. The results flagged a biological match with a woman listed as his aunt.

"I didn't have anyone that looked like me in my family," Morrison said. "I was that blonde-haired kid who stood out in a family full of brown-haired people."

Morrison, who now resides in Colorado, noted that his entire life path was altered by the error. Had the switch not occurred, he likely would have remained in North Dakota to work on the family farm alongside a biological older brother he never knew existed.

"I know I definitely wouldn't be here in Colorado today if I went home with the right parents," Morrison said. "I would have been working the farm with my older brother that I never knew I had."

While both men have since met their respective biological parents, describing the initial reunions as welcoming but awkward, they have yet to meet each other face-to-face.

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Hospital's response

The families attempted to negotiate a monetary settlement with the hospital for a year before officially moving forward with the lawsuit.

Unity Medical Center has acknowledged the profound emotional impact of the discovery but strongly denies any institutional liability, asking the court to dismiss the lawsuit entirely.