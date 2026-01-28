"Unexpected And Crazy": Meta AI Scientist Relocates To London After US Denies Re-Entry

A top AI research scientist at Meta was denied re-entry into the United States following a trip to visit family and friends in China. Despite living and working legally in the US for seven years and holding a PhD from Carnegie Mellon University, Zifan Wang's O-1 "extraordinary ability" (or genius) visa stamp was rejected during the re-entry process. Wang described the situation on social media as "unexpected and crazy," noting that he had been an established researcher in the US.

Due to the inability to return to the US, he announced that he is moving from San Francisco to London to continue his work. He expressed a desire to continue his contributions to the field, stating he looks forward to "chatting with people here [in London] working on AI and AI safety."

"I am moving from SF to London! Looking forward to chatting with people here working on AI and AI safety . When I visited my family and friends in China last month, my O1 visa stamp for re-entrance was denied so it is not possible for me to return US immediately after my trip, which was unexpected and crazy. I have been studying and working in US prob like for 7 years," he wrote in his tweet.

Social Media Reaction

The tweet sparked an online debate about the US immigration system, with most people commenting on Wang's post that the US would be losing out, while the UK would benefit.

Reacting to the tweet, one user wrote, "London is a great city. I had a great time when I lived there: so many parks, museums, Wimbledon, Lords, etc. I hope you will return to the US soon. But enjoy your time in London."

Another commented, "Moving from the US to the UK because we denied his visa re-entry. We are brain draining ourselves."

A third said, "We're going to miss you, Sail, but London has gained a great new resident."

"Welcome to London... I don't work on AI safety, but I'm part of a group of entrepreneurs who do if you are looking for a new community," stated a fourth.