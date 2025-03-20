French Scientist Denied Entry To US After Officials Find Texts Critical Of Trump On His Phone

A French scientist was denied entry to the US after immigration officials found text messages that were critical of Donald Trump, the Guardian reported. According to a diplomatic source, the incident unfolded on March 9, when the French space researcher was barred from entering the United States upon arrival in Texas, where he was scheduled to attend a conference near Houston.

Upon arrival in Texas, the researcher was subjected to a random check, which included a search of his work computer and personal phone. US Customs and Border Protection officials found messages on his devices that were critical of the Trump administration's policies on research funding and scientific priorities, describing them as "hateful and conspiratorial" and potentially linked to terrorism.

The researcher's equipment was confiscated, and he was put on a plane back to Europe the following day. The French government has strongly condemned the incident, highlighting the growing tensions between the two nations.

"This measure was apparently taken by the American authorities because the researcher's phone contained exchanges with colleagues and friends in which he expressed a personal opinion on the Trump administration's research policy," Philippe Baptiste, France's minister of higher education and research, said in a statement to AFP, published by French newspaper Le Monde.

"Freedom of opinion, free research, and academic freedom are values ​​that we will continue to proudly uphold. I will defend the right of all French researchers to be faithful to them, while respecting the law," the minister added.

Meanwhile, the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs has acknowledged the US's sovereign right to decide who enters its country, while also expressing disappointment over the situation. The ministry emphasised France's commitment to academic and scientific cooperation, as well as its desire to promote freedom of expression.

Notably, Donald Trump's administration has made significant changes to scientific research funding since taking office in January. One major change is the capping of indirect costs for National Institutes of Health (NIH) research grants at 15%. This move has been met with opposition, as it would cut billions of dollars in funding for life-saving research.