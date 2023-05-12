Tom Hanks Releases Debut Novel: 'Sometimes You Just Have To...'

Tom Hanks' collection of short stories was published in 2017.

Tom Hanks is in news these days for a novel he has written as a "release from the never-ending pressure" of making movies. Title 'The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece', the book is based on "a wildly ambitious story of the making of a colossal, star-studded, multimillion-dollar superhero action film, and the humble comic book that inspired it all", according to the official synopsis. It was released on May 9 and has been receiving mixed reviews, as per CNN.

The Sunday Times called his writing "clunky," while The New York Times said the book "sags under a deluge of detail."

However, these lines have not discouraged Mr Hanks who, in an interview with the BBC, explained why he took on the project.

"Sometimes you just have to have some other reason to spark your imagination," he said.

The actor added that his novel will "live and die based on its own ability to entertain and enlighten an audience".

Mr Hanks also said that being an actor, he has learned how to handle criticism well. "I've become' stronger when it comes down to really being torn apart."

This is not the first time that Mr Hanks has written something. His collection of short stories, 'Uncommon Type', was published in 2017 and has sold more than 234,000 copies in the UK, said the BBC.

He began writing the novel in 2018. "I wrote in between films, I wrote wherever I was, I wrote on planes, I wrote at home, I wrote on vacation, I wrote in hotel rooms, I wrote on long weekends when I wasn't working," the actor told the outlet.