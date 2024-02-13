Tom Cruise, 61, Makes Relationship Official With 36-Year-Old Russian Socialite: Report

She was previously married to a Russian oligarch

Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise has made his relationship with Russian socialite girlfriend Elsina Khayrova official, Daily Mail reported. Sources close to the couple, who were first spotted together in December, said they have been ''growing closer'' and have ''made things official.''

''It's well known within Elsina's circle that she and Tom are now an item. They've grown very close over the past few weeks but take a lot of care not to be photographed together because they want to maintain their privacy,'' a source told the outlet. The source added that the 'Top Gun' star has been staying the night at Ms. Khayrova's apartment.

''They enjoy hanging out together and despite their wealth, do a lot of the things that normal couples do,'' the source further said.

The couple was recently seen together at a charity dinner supporting London's Air Ambulance Charity, with Prince William in attendance as the guest of honor. The two have also been spotted dining at some of London's most exclusive restaurants, and taking walks together in Hyde Park, near her home, as per Page Six.

Rumours about their relationship first surfaced in December 2023 after the couple was spotted partying together in London's Mayfair. Reports suggested that the duo attended the event as a couple, almost inseparable from each other during the entirety of the event. A guest at the Mayfair party reported seeing them exchanging affectionate gestures, and dancing before leaving the venue together.

Notably, the ‘Mission Impossible' star has been married three times before. The 61-year-old actor was married to actresses Mimi Rogers from 1987 to 1990, Nicole Kidman from 1990 to 2001, and Katie Holmes from 2006 to 2012.

Who is Elsina Khayrova?

Ms Khayrova, 36, is a Russian-born former model who now lives as a British citizen in London. She is the daughter of a prominent Russian politician Rinat Khayrov who is also an ally of Vladimir Putin. Ms. Khayrova was previously married to Russian diamond tycoon Dmitry Tsvetkov but they split in 2020, as per The Telegraph.

The couple used to live in a 25-million-pound mansion in Surrey and even owned five high-end apartments in London worth 18 million pounds. They also owned high-end motors, jewellery, art, and apartments in Cyprus and Dubai, reportedly worth millions.

During their divorce proceedings, it was revealed that she hid substantial assets, including her 1 million pound handbag collection. However, she inherited millions of pounds after the acrimonious divorce. She has two children, one son and one daughter, with Mr Tsvetkov.