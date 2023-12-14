Tom Cruise Spotted Partying With Russian Socialite Elsina Khayrova, All You Need to Know About Her

Ms. Khayrova was previously married to Russian diamond tycoon Dmitry Tsvetkov

Hollywood movie star Tom Cruise was recently spotted hanging out with a Russian socialite named Elsina Khayrova in London, fuelling speculations that they are dating. According to News.com.au, the 'Top Gun' actor was seen attending a party with 36-year-old Elsina Khayrovaon on December 9 in Mayfair. Reports suggested that the duo attended the event as a couple, almost inseparable from each other during the entirety of the event. A guest at the Mayfair party reported seeing them exchanging affectionate gestures, and dancing before leaving the venue together.

The guest said, ''They were inseparable, clearly a couple. He seemed to be besotted with her.'' ''Cruise was very friendly – he kept being asked for pictures and politely declining. Eventually, the DJ had to announce in Russian that Mr Cruise didn't want any photos,'' the source added.

Notably, Mr Cruise's alleged romance with Ms Khayrova is his first public romance in years since his split from his third wife, Katie Holmes. The actor was married to actresses Mimi Rogers from 1987 to 1990, Nicole Kidman from 1990 to 2001, and Katie Holmes from 2006 to 2012.

Who is Elsina Khayrova?

Ms Khayrova, 36, is a Russian-born former model who now lives as a British citizen in London. She is the daughter of a prominent Russian MP Rinat Khayrov who is also a political ally of Vladimir Putin. Ms. Khayrova was previously married to Russian diamond tycoon Dmitry Tsvetkov but they split in 2020, as per The Telegraph.

The couple used to live in a 25-million-pound mansion in Surrey and even owned five high-end apartments in London worth 18 million pounds. They also owned high-end motors, jewellry, art, and apartments in Cyprus and Dubai, reportedly worth millions.

During their divorce proceedings, it was revealed that she hid substantial assets, including her 1 million pound handbag collection. However, she inherited millions of pounds after the acrimonious divorce.

In 2022, she was ordered to repay a debt of around 117,000 pounds to a company that assisted in the installation of fountains at her Surrey home.