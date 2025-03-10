Thomas Markle Slams Daughter Meghan's "Fake" Netflix Series: "Trying Too Hard"

Thomas Markle has called his daughter "unauthentic" and accused her of "faking" it on camera after the release of her latest Netflix series. With Love, Meghan released on the streaming platform earlier this month and consists of eight episodes that show the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, cooking and hosting for several of her celebrity friends.

Reacting to the show, Mr Markle pinpointed the "pre-planned" expressions of her daughter which made him laugh.

"Unfortunately, Meghan has never been authentic. She has to think about everything. She's not spontaneous," said Mr Markle, as per Express.

"Everything she says is pre-planned and rehearsed. It makes me laugh because I know all her looks and expressions. I know when she's faking it for the cameras. She's trying so hard to be perfect that she tenses up every time the camera is on her."

Mr Markle said cooking shows are "horrendously boring" and unless the presenter has a passion for it, the audience's attention would waver.

"When you are stuffing the turkey's a***, it has to look like you're having fun doing it. The best cooks are funny, they mess up, they are human. She just wants to be perfect. It's sad because she's trying so hard to stay in the limelight."

He also said Ms Markle's cooking style in the show was impractical for ordinary viewers who could not stretch their food budget like her.

“I don't think most people these days can afford to go out and spend $90 on fruit. She's out of touch with normal people."

Reacting to a scene from the series where the Duchess corrected her friend Mindy Kaling for calling her 'Meghan Markle', Mr Markle commented: "My mum loved Meghan very much but she would be so disappointed to hear that Meghan no longer wants to use the name "Markle". My mother was proud to be a Markle. So am I. Meghan never had a problem with the Markle name until she met Prince Harry."

In one of the episodes, Ms Kaling told the viewers, “People would not believe that Meghan Markle ate at Jack in the Box.” To which, Ms Markle replied, “It is so funny too that you keep saying Meghan Markle, You know I am Sussex now.” The Duchess also talked about the importance of sharing a family name with children.

Despite the series receiving criticism from viewers, it has been renewed for a second season with the episodes already shot by the Duchess.