Tech Millionaire Claims He Reversed His Hair Loss Using 3 Tactics: ''The Best Time...''

Bryan Johnson, the 46-year-old software billionaire, who is on a quest to reverse his biological age, recently claimed in a video that he has beat both balding and graying. In a video posted on YouTube on February 9, he revealed 3 tactics he uses to keep his hair looking healthy and luscious. This routine forms part of his Project Blueprint initiative to stay forever young.

In the clip, he told his followers to start taking precautionary measures before their strands start to thin or shed. ''The best time to work on your hair is before you start losing it,'' Mr Johnson said.

The anti-aging guru revealed he uses red light therapy every morning to maintain a full head of hair. The method requires him to wear a battery-powered red light therapy cap for six minutes, as it ''increases blood flow and also stimulates hair follicle activity''.

He then uses a special topical treatment made up of ingredients like Caffeine, Finasteride, Minoxidil Azelaic Acid, Diclofenac, Tea Tree Oil, Rosemary, Ginko Biloba, Biotin and Melatonin.

Mr Johnson has also been using microneedling and taking specialized platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injections. To fight off grey hair, he uses GR7, an anti-hair loss and anti-gray treatment which he applies three or four times per week, and Mayraki, a colored herbal extract that he applies once a week.

''We biopsied my hair, we looked at it under the microscope and we see that the color is being produced beneath the scalp – so it's working,'' he explained.

People who don't know where to start could begin with using 5% of Romaine or the generic version, Minoxidil, the tech mogul advised.

Notably, the entrepreneur spends $2 million a year on medical diagnostics and treatments combined with a meticulously crafted regimen of eating, sleeping, and exercise to see if he can slow, and perhaps even reverse, the aging process.

Last year, Mr Johnson claimed that his daily regimen had given him the lung capacity and physical endurance of an 18-year-old, the heart of a 37-year-old, and the skin of a 28-year-old. He goes to bed by 8.30 pm, eats 2,250 calories a day between 6 am and 11 am, and has four to five hours of "concentrated thought". He doesn't drink and swallows a staggering 111 pills a day.

He takes more than 100 supplements a day and undergoes daily body fat scans and routine MRIs, conducted by a team of 30 doctors, as per Fortune. He has also swapped blood with his teenage son.

Notably, Mr Johnson made his fortune in his 30s when he sold his payment processing company Braintree Payment Solutions to eBay for $800 million in cash. He is reportedly worth $400 million.