Entrepreneur Bryan Johnson, 45, Says He eats Dinner At 11am In Quest To Be 18 Again

Bryan Johnson swaps blood with his son and father.

Bryan Johnson, the millionaire who is spending $2 million a year to bio-hack his body into aging backwards, said he eats dinner at 11am. It is usually the time to eat breakfast for most people, but Mr Johnson takes his "final meal of the day" at that time. The tech entrepreneur revealed this while responding to a user on Twitter who wanted to know if "dinner at 11 am" was a typo. Mr Johnson made his fortune in his 30s when he sold his payment processing company Braintree Payment Solutions to EBay for $800 million in cash.

Now 45, he has swapped blood with his teenage son, takes more than 100 supplements a day and undergoes daily body fat scans and routine MRIs, conducted by a team of 30 doctors, as per Fortune.

So, a Twitter user posted a screenshot from the website of his current business Blueprint and asked Mr Johnson if the reports about his eating schedule are true. The millionaire astonished his followers by saying the details are true.

"My final meal of the day is at 11 am. I eat between 6-11am," Mr Johnson said in his tweet.

He starts the day with a "green giant" smoothie packed with ingredients like collagen, spermidine, and creatine, said the Fortune report.

In the five-hour time frame, he also eats a super veggie salad followed by a nutty pudding, and a third meal which can be anything from a stuffed sweet potato to an orange and fennel salad, the outlet further said.

The man is reportedly worth $400 million.

In February, Bloombergpublished an article on Mr Johnson and his efforts to regain his youth through a rigorous plan that he and his team of doctors call "Project Blueprint".

In the article, he revealed that he is following a daily regimen that he claims has given him the lung capacity and physical endurance of an 18-year-old, the heart of a 37-year-old and the skin of a 28-year-old.