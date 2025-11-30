Study Reveals Golden Retriever And Humans Share Genetic Roots: "Findings Are Really Striking"

Humans and golden retrievers share a common genetic basis for certain behaviours and emotional traits, a new study, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, has revealed. Researchers at the University of Cambridge analysed the DNA of 1,300 golden retrievers and compared it with that of their owners.

After analysis, they reported behavioural assessments, identifying genes tied to traits such as energy levels, fear of strangers, and aggression toward other dogs.

The study found that 12 genes in golden retrievers are also linked to human emotional and mental traits, including intelligence, anxiety and depression.

ROMO1 is a gene associated with trainability in golden retrievers and intelligence and emotional sensitivity in humans. Another gene, which is called PTPN1, is linked to aggression in golden retrievers and intelligence and depression in humans.

"The findings are really striking – they provide strong evidence that humans and golden retrievers have shared genetic roots for their behaviour," Dr Eleanor Raffan, a researcher in the University of Cambridge's Department of Physiology, Development and Neuroscience, who led the study, said as per the official release.

"The genes we identified frequently influence emotional states and behaviour in both species."

The findings suggest that humans and golden retrievers have shared genetic roots for their behaviour, and also highlights the connection between humans and dogs, shaped by the years of co-evolution.

"These results show that genetics govern behaviour, making some dogs predisposed to finding the world stressful. If their life experiences compound this they might act in ways we interpret as bad behaviour, when really they're distressed," said Enoch Alex, a researcher in the University of Cambridge's Department of Physiology, Development and Neuroscience and first author of the report.