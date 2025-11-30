Chinese Man Loses All Savings Following Marriage To Woman Hours After Blind Date

Huang Zhongcheng, a 40-year-old man from China, married a woman he met just four hours earlier on a blind date, only to have his life savings of over 240,000 yuan (US$34,000) vanish within a month, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported.

The woman, who reportedly works at a beauty salon, insisted they register their marriage the same day, and Huang claims she spent the money on various expenses, leaving him financially drained.

Huang, who hails from Hengyang in Hunan province, southern China, went blind on the morning of August 21. According to the report, the same woman was introduced by multiple matchmakers.

"On the way to the blind date, eight matchmakers suddenly appeared. Including the one from my village, there were nine in total recommending the same woman," Huang told Hunan Broadcasting System.

"She insisted on finishing everything on the same day."

While recalling the moments, he said, "So I went to register my marriage around 5 p.m. and said, 'Today seems like a dream.'"

"We stayed at a hotel that night – the only time we were intimate. After that, even when I attempted to hug her, she pushed me away."

Huang also noted that he spent just two days with her, then she asked him to go to Guangdong Province to make money. She even asked for money under various pretexts.

"She always talked about money whenever she contacted me," he said.

"She spent 240,000 yuan alone," he said, further adding, "We met on a blind date on August 21st, and less than a month later, she had already spent it all on September 8th."

"Typically, she wouldn't respond when I reached out, but whenever she did, it was always about money. For example, she requested funds for the Qixi Festival (Chinese Valentine's Day). On September 6, she claimed her daughter required a computer," Huang said.

The media report mentioned WeChat chat records, which showed bank transfers. Huang had sent her a red envelope containing 1,314 yuan. She had responded, "Thanks, hubby."

The incident went viral on the Chinese social media platform, as it highlights concerns about matchmaking scams and financial exploitation.