Hyderabad Startup Hires Golden Retriever As 'Chief Happiness Officer', Internet Approves

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A Hyderabad robotics startup appointed a golden retriever as CHO. Denver was introduced in a viral LinkedIn post by co-founder Rahul Arepaka. The company has received positive feedback for its pet-friendly policy.

A Hyderabad-based robotics startup is winning hearts online, not for its tech, but for its latest recruit: a golden retriever named Denver, appointed as the company's Chief Happiness Officer (CHO).

Harvesting Robotics, which focuses on sustainable agriculture through laser-weeding technology, recently welcomed Denver to its team. Co-founder Rahul Arepaka introduced the four-legged colleague in a now-viral LinkedIn post, saying, "He doesn't code. He doesn't care. He just shows up, steals hearts, and keeps the energy up."

The post has received over 12,000 likes and hundreds of comments, with many praising the startup's pet-friendly policy and Denver's undeniable charm. "We're officially pet-friendly now. Best decision," Arepaka added, noting that Denver enjoys the "best perks in the company."

Social media users were quick to respond with enthusiasm. "Looks like Denver is already the top performer in the vibes department," one user wrote. Another joked, "CHO seems exhausted with the responsibility of making everyone happy."

Adding to the fun, Denver even 'joined' LinkedIn, playfully commenting on the post, "Can I be CEO instead, Pawsible?"