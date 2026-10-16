She Lost Her Father To Cancer, Then Conquered Mount Kilimanjaro To Raise Awareness

Turning personal grief into a mission to help others, 43-year-old IAS officer Sonal Goel, who lost her father to cancer three years ago, climbed Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania to raise awareness about cancer and the harmful effects of drug abuse. Ms Goel reached Stella Point, one of the three official summit points of Africa's highest mountain, at an altitude of 5,756 metres (18,885 feet) on October 2.

Mount Kilimanjaro, a dormant volcano in Tanzania, stands at 5,895 metres (19,341 feet). It is Africa's highest mountain and the world's tallest free-standing mountain.

The senior officer completed the challenging eight-day expedition through the Lemosho route. She was the only woman in the 10-member climbing group, which included participants mainly from India, the United States and Canada.

A 2008-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Tripura cadre, Ms Goel used the expedition to spread messages about cancer prevention, early detection, healthy living and a drug-free India.

Speaking to news agency PTI after returning from the expedition, she recalled how losing her father to cancer had inspired her to take up the awareness campaign.

"I lost my beloved father to cancer on October 24, 2023. His passing left a profound void in my life, but it also strengthened my resolve to turn personal grief into a meaningful social commitment," she said.

Ms Goel said she wanted to encourage people to take cancer prevention and early detection seriously so that other families could avoid similar suffering.

"I decided to spread awareness about cancer prevention, early detection and healthy living, hoping that greater awareness and timely medical intervention could help other families avoid preventable suffering," she added.

At Stella Point, Ms Goel unfurled the Indian Tricolour and displayed posters carrying messages about cancer awareness and the slogan "Drugs Nahi, Dreams Chuno" (Choose Dreams, Not Drugs).

Her campaign began during her trek to Everest Base Camp in May this year. She continued the initiative during the Kilimanjaro expedition, combining her passion for mountaineering with a social cause.

Ms Goel is believed to be the only serving woman IAS officer in India to have achieved this feat.

(With inputs from PTI)