"Software Engineering Is Boring": Techie Quits Meta To Run Noodle Stall With Girlfriend In Singapore

A former Meta software engineer has gone viral after walking away from a lucrative tech career to run a humble Hokkien Mee stall with his girlfriend, sparking conversations about passion and job satisfaction in today's age. Alvin Tan's story gained widespread attention after he appeared in an Instagram interview with financial content creator Louisa Tay. In the video, Tan explains why he left one of the world's most sought-after employers to step into the demanding world of Singapore's hawker culture.

His answer was surprisingly simple. "Because software engineering is boring," he said with a laugh.

When Tay pointed out that many people dream of landing a job at Meta, Tan acknowledged the privilege of having worked there but admitted that the reality did not match his expectations. While the role offered excellent pay and prestige, he found the work increasingly repetitive and unfulfilling.

Tan revealed that his income at Meta was "easily two to three times" higher than what he earns today. Yet, despite the financial trade-off, he is content with his decision.

"In a society that prioritises practicality over passion, does following your passion really make sense, or is the most practical thing sometimes pursuing what you genuinely believe in?" the video was captioned on Instagram.

Watch the video here:

Now, his life revolves around making and serving Hokkien Mee, a beloved noodle dish that is popular in Singapore and Southeast Asia. His girlfriend is now his key partner in running the stall. While they are still operating under very limited financial resources, they are not in a position to recruit more staff right now. Tan said his girlfriend helped keep the business running and thanked her for her support.

Beyond seeking greater personal fulfillment, Tan also cited the uncertainty of the tech industry. During his time at Meta, he witnessed repeated team restructurings and broader waves of layoffs that swept through the sector.

Despite leaving behind a stable corporate career, Tan views the move as an opportunity rather than a risk. He believes career decisions do not have to be permanent and remains confident that other opportunities will emerge if the business does not succeed.

He also offered advice to others considering a major career change, encouraging them not to quit too early. "There will always be doors open for you," he said. "If this doesn't work out, I can always find something else to do." He also stressed the importance of maintaining perspective and protecting one's health, noting that no business is worth sacrificing long-term well-being.

The story resonated widely online, with many praising Tan for choosing work that feels meaningful rather than staying in a high-paying job solely for financial security. Others highlighted the irony of the AI era, with one user saying, "AI can replace a software engineer, but it can't replace a Hokkien Mee hawker."

Another commented, 'So humble and down to earth. With that mindset, you'll succeed," whilea third said, "Just saying, this has to be one of the best Hokkien mee I've ever tasted."