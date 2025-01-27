Singer Avery Reveals Ozempic Left Her With Deadly Bone-Thinning Disease

In an emotional Instagram video, singer Avery tearfully revealed that she has been diagnosed with a debilitating bone-thinning disease after taking Ozempic for a year. The 30-year-old Arizona native confessed that she turned to the weight-loss drug after battling an eating disorder.

The singer shared that she was dropped by her record label for "being too fat" and confessed, "I thought I needed Ozempic to be beautiful and successful."

Recent tests revealed she has osteoporosis, a condition that increases the risk of life-threatening fractures.

In her video, she urged her 250,000 Instagram followers not to "make the same mistake" and take a medication "you do not need."

Ozempic injections are primarily designed to help people with type 2 diabetes and obesity manage their blood sugar levels and lose weight. However, studies suggest that the drug could lead to brittle bones, prompting experts to warn individuals at risk of fractures against using it.

Approximately half a million people in the UK are believed to be using the medication, which has been shown to help users lose up to 20% of their body weight in just a few months.

In an Instagram video, the "Let Me Go" singer shared that she visited her doctor for a check-up after stopping Ozempic two months ago.

She expressed, "I'm kind of in shock right now because I wasn't expecting this. Ozempic can cause bone density loss, and I didn't think that would happen to me since I was only on it for a year. But I have significant bone loss, osteoporosis, and osteopenia. That's what happens when you use Ozempic for weight loss and lose too much weight."

The singer continued, "I know some of you might not relate or might think I'm being overdramatic, but I'm sharing this to say please don't take this drug if you don't need it. Please use me as an example. I want to show you why you need to be cautious. It's become very normalized, but it's really dangerous. I just can't believe I did this damage to myself."

In a separate post, she wrote, "Please, please be careful with Ozempic if you don't need it. It's meant only for diabetes and obesity treatment. I've done a lot of damage to myself. I want to make it clear that I do have an eating disorder and did NOT get Ozempic from a doctor. It's very easy to get now, and many people with eating disorders are using it. I made a mistake, and I take responsibility for it. Please learn from mine.

"I will be starting a treatment plan and going on medication. I'll know more soon. It's not always reversible, but there are things I can do to improve the situation. Right now, I need to be very careful because my bones are brittle. But it is treatable, and I'll be okay. Thank you for the support."