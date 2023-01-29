Selena Gomez Explains That Her 'Shaky' Hands Are A Side-Effects Of Her Lupus Medication

Selena refuses to be weighed down by her health battles

American singer and actor Selena Gomez had to reiterate her lupus diagnosis to fans after they pointed out her 'shaky' hands in a recent Tik Tok video. Lupus can harm the skin, kidneys, heart, nervous system and blood cells.

In early January, the singer posted a video of applying products to remove makeup, which included gently washing her face with a towel. But Selena was trolled as her hands were shaking in the video.

Addressing the issue, Selena said to a fan, "I shake because of my medication of lupus," and added "Also read my disclaimer. I ain't no pro," reported by E News.

The 30-year-old has been vocal about her experience with lupus--an autoimmune disease--since she was diagnosed in 2014. As a result of the illness, Selena underwent a kidney transplant in 2017.

y'all are always mean to this woman and I ask WHY? pic.twitter.com/gKbkqjWAl1 — jo (@fetishxsel) January 26, 2023

In her 2022 documentary, 'Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me', the superstar further detailed her struggle with lupus.

"I haven't felt it since I was younger," a crying Selena said in the documentary about the joint pain she is feeling. "In the morning when I wake up, I immediately start crying because it just hurts, like, everything."

However, Selena, who has also spoken about her bipolar disorder diagnosis in the past, refuses to be weighed down by her health battles. As she states in the documentary, her focus remains on embracing and loving herself.

"I found having a relationship with bipolar and myself, it's going to be there," Selena said. "I'm just making it my friend now. I think I needed to go through that to be who I am and I am going to keep going through it, but I'm really happy. I'm at peace. I'm angry. I'm sad. I'm competent. I'm full of doubt. I'm a work in progress. I am enough. I am Selena," said the pop queen.