'Scary As Heck, But...': IIT Kanpur Alum Shares Why She Quit Her Corporate Job To Pursue Passion

Ms Gupta worked at several big companies including Byju's and Walmart.

An IIT Kanpur alum who quit her high-paying corporate job to become a fitness coach is going viral online for sharing her inspiring career journey. In a LinkedIn post, Priyanka Gupta, who lives in Bengaluru, shared that after graduating from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur, she started chasing the "golden ticket to financial stability" and worked at several big companies including Byju's and Walmart. However, despite making big bucks she still wasn't entirely passionate about her job and decided to take the plunge to do something more and something that she could truly call her own.

Sharing her journey, Ms Gupta wrote, "I left a big MNC and my IIT pedigree attachment. Now I help professionals stay fit and live longer. Like many of my fellow IIT buddies, right after graduation, I started chasing that golden ticket to financial stability. I was responsible for supporting my family and this was the most apparent path."

However, after 5 years in the corporate sector, Ms Gupta shared she took her first break from work and got bugged by entrepreneurship. She wanted to start a home-cooked food delivery business. However, after that didn't start, she got dragged into corporate life once again.

"The comfort of corporate life was cool and all, but there was this itch, you know? The kind that makes you crave something more, something you can truly call your own," Ms Gupta shared.

In 2012, the IIT graduate then took the plunge and launched her first startup. "Scary as heck, but man, was it worth it!" she wrote. "Turns out, passion beats a paycheck any day. Sure, money's nice and all, but there is nothing like building something from scratch that you truly believe in," she continued.

Further, Ms Gupta said that even though she had to wrap up the company after a while, it still taught her a few valuable lessons and was integral to her current success as a fitness coach. "Passion fuels purpose. Sure, financial rewards matter, but true fulfillment comes from pursuing something that sets your soul on fire," she said, adding that entrepreneurship has its highs and lows and she has learned that it is important to learn from setbacks, celebrate wins, and enjoy the ride.

She also pointed out that professionals should prioritise health. "It's not just about physical fitness. A healthy body and mind are essential for a fulfilling life."

"So yeah, maybe my journey isn't your typical IIT grad story, but it's mine. And I have just begun," Ms Gupta concluded.

The IIT graduate shared the post a few days back and since then it has accumulated several comments and reactions. "From chasing paychecks to chasing dreams, your journey is a canvas painted with the colors of courage and conviction. It's a reminder that sometimes, the most rewarding adventures begin when we dare to step off the beaten path and forge our own trails," wrote one user.

"Your journey from the corporate world to entrepreneurship embodies the pursuit of passion over convention. It begs the question: How many of us sacrifice our true calling for the allure of stability? Your story challenges us to reassess our priorities and listen to the whispers of our own," said another.

"Your journey highlights the importance of following one's passion and embracing the challenges that come with it. I completely agree that prioritizing health is crucial for overall wellbeing," expressed a third.