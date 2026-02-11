Sarvam AI Reveals New Design. This Is How Internet Reacted

Sarvam AI is the latest talking point in the tech world. Developed by an Indian engineer, it has added a new dimension by offering services in Indic languages and keeping data within the country. Now, the official handle of Sarvam AI has posted a video that describes what the tool is all about.

From vibrant colours to rapid image generation, the video montage also spotlights Sarvam's biggest selling point - AI for everyone. The company is offering its services in all 22 scheduled languages in India. And social media immediately got to testing the new platform, offering advice and flagging initial glitches.

One user pointed out that Sarvam is not offering translation in the Odia language.

“Designed for all of India.”

Odia translation: 404.

Another one posted the screenshot of a blank white webpage with a question mark, showing the tool is not loading properly.

But overall, the feedback was positive, with users lauding the "sovereign" AI of India.

"Sarvam AI: The "Sovereign AI" of India. While the world looks at OpenAI (USA) and DeepSeek (China), a quiet revolution is happening in Bengaluru. Sarvam AI is not just building another 'Chatbot,'" one user wrote. "They are building India's Sovereign AI Stack"

"@SarvamAI AI feels like a serious step toward AI that's actually built for India - not just adapted for it. They've trained models on domestic compute, focused on Indic languages, OCR, and voice. That focus shows up in the benchmarks," another user said.

"This platform is going to POWER a new wave of Indian AI. I built 4 apps on Sarvam in one weekend - cancer support, voice translation, apartment management, medical scribe. 3 multilingual. All voice-first. It doesn't just automate. It makes experiences possible that businesses couldn't even imagine before. It is just the beginning for Sarvam" a third wrote.

Sarvam is a Sanskrit word which means "all". The name, Sarvam AI, is based on the concept of 'everything, everyone and everywhere'. It is touted to be India's answer to global giants like OpenAI and Google.

The overall design language of Sarvam AI features architectural gateway that its founders say represents connecting two worlds. "It represents a moment of transition, where two worlds move toward each other. Human and machine. Culture and computation. What already exists and what is still emerging," the company said in a note posted on its website.