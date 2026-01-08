Rs 800 Lollipop That Plays Music While You Eat It Launched

CES 2026, the global gathering for technology enthusiasts, launched this week in Las Vegas with an impressive display of innovation. While the event showcases high-profile advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics technology, one of the standout products has been a lollipop that plays songs directly in the user's head as they bite down on the candy.

Called Lollipop Star, the unusual candy is powered by bone-conduction technology, which allows users to hear songs, ranging from artists such as Ice Spice, Akon and Armani White. Cassie Lawrence, a company spokesperson, explained that the music is heard through the lollipop as it is licked or bitten via sound vibrations that travel through your skull's bones to your inner ear.

"We are teaming up with global pop icons to turn your candy into a concert in your mouth. Each Lollipop Star carroed its own beat, flavour and vibe. Bite down, and feel the music," reads the company's website, where anyone can join the waitlist for the limited edition pre-launch.

Lava, the company behind the musical treat, said the lollipops will be available for purchase on Lollipop Star's website for $8.99 (Rs 808) each after CES 2026.

'Most Pointless'

Reacting to the launch of the musical lollipop, social media users weren't particularly enthused, with some highlighting that similar technology was used in children's toothbrushes in the early 2000s.

"I don't want my candies playing ads when I eat them," said one user, while another added: "I had a toothbrush with this supposed "technology" when I was a kid. It played like 2 minutes of the Hannah Montana theme song."

A third commented: "Surely one of the most pointless things ever created. It plays a song in incredibly low quality though bone conduction for whatever duration it takes to eat the lollipop, a couple of minutes maybe. If you eat it too fast you don't hear it all. Too slow you hear the same song repeated, great."

A fourth said: "They had this on toothbrushes in the late 00's. Fit just enough music for about a verse and a chorus and that was it."