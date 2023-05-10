'How You Could Not Plan...': Robert De Niro On Seventh Child

Robert De Niro revealed her seventh child in an interview with ET Canada.

Actor Robert De Niro has said he is not shocked by the arrival of his seventh child. The 79-year-old attended the red carpet at the premiere of his latest film, 'About My Father', in New York when he interacted with reporters and said the pregnancy was "planned", according to Page Six. 'The Godfather' actor revealed about baby number 7 at a recent interview with ET Canada. The double-Oscar winner corrected the interviewer who suggested he only had six children, telling her it is now "seven, actually".

When asked if he is surprised to become a father again at the age of 79, Mr De Niro said "no".

"How you could not plan that kind of thing?" the actor told Page Six.

He attended the premiere on Tuesday night dressed in a navy blazer, striped shirt, black slacks and matching black shoes.

The representatives of the 'Raging Bull' actor had confirmed he welcomed another child, but did not reveal the identity of the newborn's mother.

However, Page Six reported that his rumoured girlfriend Tiffany Chen was spotted with a baby bump last month.

Mr De Niro shares two children with his first wife, 'Taxi Driver' co-star Diahnne Abbott, and two more with socialite Grace Hightower, from whom he separated in 2018.

He also had twin sons with model Toukie Smith, whom he dated in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

The actor is currently promoting his new comedy film 'About My Father', which will be released in US on May 26.

Regularly voted among the greatest actors of his generation, Mr De Niro won two Academy Awards before he was 40.

Mr De Niro scored his first Oscar, for best supporting actor, in 1974's 'The Godfather Part II', followed by another in 1981 for his leading actor role as boxer Jake LaMotta in 'Raging Bull'.

Other Hollywood and entertainment stars who became fathers again later in life include George Lucas, at 69, and Charlie Chaplin and Mick Jagger - both at 73.