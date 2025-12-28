Rome's Iconic Column of Marcus Aurelius Undergoes $2.3 Million Laser Restoration

Rome's iconic Column of Marcus Aurelius, which is a 1,840-year-old masterpiece, is undergoing a cutting-edge restoration using laser technology worth $2.3 million. This marks the most extensive use of laser cleaning in Italy, with restorers removing decades of grime and pollution to reveal the white Carrara marble beneath.

This 100-foot-tall monument celebrates the victories of Emperor Marcus Aurelius over barbarian tribes along the Danube. Its spiral frieze depicts over 2,000 figures, including gods, soldiers and beasts; together they showcase the violence of warfare.

The restoration is being carried out by 18 specialist restorers since the spring of 2025. They are using handheld short-pulse lasers and chemical wraps. The work is expected to conclude by early 2026.

The restoration process includes hand-held lasers that concentrate flickering beams of light onto the stone, generating heat that lifts away black deposits of pollution.

"The laser is a tool that is producing excellent results in restoration work, and the choice we made was to use it on the entire external frieze, the decorative band, of the column," Marta Baumgartner, who is the chief restorer, said as quoted by CNN.

"It costs more than traditional methods." But it is "a method that delivers better restoration results, including in terms of timing."

The laser technology also ensures minimal damage to the marble's surface and fine details. Additional techniques, including chemical wraps and resin applications, are used to repair erosion and cracks.

"But above all, it ensures respect for the material, the marble itself. It has fully guaranteed respect for the material and for the patinas, which are evidence of the stone's natural aging," Baumgartner said.