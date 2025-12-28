Taking inspiration from a suspense novel, a group of Chinese students at a high school in Shenzhen, China, used chalk dust to crack the code of a classroom safe where mobile phones were kept, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported. The students applied chalk dust to the safe's number pad, identifying the previously pressed numbers and decoding the combination.

The students, who attend a boarding school with strict rules against mobile phone possession, managed to crack the safe's code with the help of three classmates.

The incident went viral because of a disciplinary notice issued by the school on December 10.

Also read | Mumbai Man Compliments Strangers For Their Kindness After Car Breakdown: "Such A Bombay Thing"

As per the notice, a student smeared chalk dust on the surface of the class phone locker's password dial on November 14 to detect the fingerprints. Another student cracked the password successfully and shared it with others.

Meanwhile, one student recorded the process, and the video spread on social media. Another student then used the code to open the safe and steal the phones.

The school authorities summoned the involved students and punished them. The safe's combination was also changed, and it was relocated to the teachers' office for security.

Also read | Blinkit's 6-Minute Delivery Shocks American Man Living In Delhi: "Super Quick"

Chinese Students Crack Code Of Classroom Phone Safe Using Chalk Dust, Internet Reacts

As reported by the Chongqing Daily News Group, a school representative confirmed the disciplinary notice on December 15, saying that the school has implemented a "no mobile phones on campus" policy for a very long time, and the "punishment is consistent with our internal regulations".

The incident became a topic of discussion on Chinese social media. "It is great to see students thinking critically. Reading more books really does help," one user wrote.

"While the school is not entirely wrong in its stance, you have to admit these kids are pretty impressive, very smart and proactive," another wrote.

"At first, I thought it was a phone theft, but it turns out they were just retrieving their own phones. Mischievous. I suggest they apply to police academies," a third user said.