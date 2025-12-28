Mumbai Man Compliments Strangers For Their Kindness After Car Breakdown: "Such A Bombay Thing"

Vihaan Shinde, a Mumbai resident, has praised the city for its kindness as he opened up about a heartwarming incident in an Instagram post, which has now gone viral. Shinde revealed that he was heading out for dinner with his family when their car broke down. But strangers stopped to offer help, with some even offering lifts while he waited for a tow.

In the video, Shinde expressed his gratitude, saying, "This is such a Bombay thing. People are so nice here. A lot of cars stopped by to check if I needed help. Some even offered to give us a lift."

"I had to wait for the pickup guy. But this is so nice. This is so sweet. People in Bombay are always ready to help. Keep it up, guys."

Watch the video here:

Social Media Reaction

The post gained huge traction, with 5.5 lakh views, nearly 33,000 likes and over 300 comments. Many online users shared similar experiences of Mumbai's kindness. One user commented, "This is the real Mumbai spirit. People may be in a rush, but they never ignore someone in trouble."

"True Mumbai people are very nice, my village Mumbai is very nice always helping each other whatever happens in any situation," another user said.

"I have experienced just after covid while commuting from Andheri to Goregaon the ticket counter was not giving me the ticket, asked me 4-5 different things, just as I lost hope already late for something, a guy walks up and hands me his Borivali ticket, mumbai people are very very helpful!" a third added.

Meanwhile, another user shared an important piece of information, writing, "If u have a breakdown on the coastal road within ten mins the patrol vehicle comes to help. No matter what time it is. We had it happen late one night. On the cameras if they see a vehicle not moving for over 5-7 mins they will dispatch a car."