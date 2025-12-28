Texas Father Uses Parental Controls To Rescue Abducted Teenage Daughter On Christmas Day

A Texas father has been hailed as a hero after rescuing his 15-year-old daughter from an alleged kidnapper on Christmas Day, CBS News reported. According to the police, the teenager was forced into a truck at knifepoint while walking her dog in Porter, Texas, around 4:50 pm (local time).

The father, who had previously set up parental controls on his daughter's phone, was able to track her location using the phone's GPS. He found her in a maroon pickup truck with a 23-year-old man, identified as Giovanni Rosales Espinoza, in a secluded area nearly two miles away. The father helped his daughter escape and immediately contacted law enforcement.

As per the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, the patrol deputies were called to an area home at about 4:50 pm on Thursday.

Espinoza was arrested without incident and charged with aggravated kidnapping and indecency with a child. He is being held without bond at the Montgomery County Jail.

Montgomery County Sheriff Wesley Doolittle praised the father's quick thinking, saying, "Christmas is a day meant for joy, but this man chose to shatter that joy by targeting a child.'

"I am incredibly proud of our deputies and detectives who worked tirelessly to ensure this dangerous predator was swiftly apprehended and is now off our streets. Rest assured that your Sheriff's Office remains vigilant every hour of every day to keep your families safe."