H-1B Row Fuels "Indian Takeover" Claims At Texas Council Meeting

A city council meeting in Frisco, Texas, turned into a flashpoint in America's immigration debate this week, as residents clashed over H-1B visas, demographic change and claims of an "Indian Takeover". According to a report in Dallas Observer, a dozen speakers, some wearing "America First" caps and symbols linked to far-right movements, addressed a packed chamber on Tuesday (February 3) to allege widespread fraud tied to the federal H-1B visa programme. The scheme allows US employers to hire foreign workers, largely in specialised sectors such as technology. Nearly three-quarters of the 65,000 H-1B visas are granted to Indian nationals.

Several speakers argued Frisco is changing "at a speed no community can absorb without damage", framing the city's rising Asian population as a cultural and economic threat. One resident - a University of North Texas student - told councillors that children were becoming "foreigners in classrooms their tax dollars paid for", reflecting a sentiment that demographic shifts are outpacing social cohesion.

🚨FRISCO, TX: There is a City Council Meeting February 3rd at 6:30pm where you can share your comments & concerns about your local neighborhood regarding the Indian & Muslim takeover.



Thank you to @marc_palasciano who has been speaking about this for so long, raising concerns… pic.twitter.com/CT9kChzMYJ — Kaylee Campbell (@kaylee_ashlynn) January 30, 2026

Official figures do show rapid change. A 2026 city overview reports that Asian residents now make up 33% of Frisco's population, up from 26% in 2020 and 10% in 2010. For conservative groups, this growth has become shorthand for concerns about jobs, schools and identity - concerns amplified online by conservative influencers urging locals to confront what they describe as a "massive takeover".

But city officials stressed that immigration policy lies beyond local control. Frisco's city attorney told the meeting that the municipality has no authority over the H-1B system, which is administered at federal level. Moreover, claims of widespread H-1B visa fraud are unsubstantiated.

Indian-American residents online and in community forums say they support investigations into genuine wrongdoing but reject broad accusations against an entire ethnic group. "Go after fraudsters, not families," one local commenter wrote on Reddit, echoing calls to separate enforcement from ethnicity.

Frisco's Mayor Jeff Cheney sounded a conciliatory tone saying he is proud of the city's different cultures. "Other than a handful of native Frisconians Every one of us is from somewhere else. When you choose to call Frisco home it will always be our mission that you feel welcome here, and you feel safe here," he told The Dallas Morning News.

Others on social media called for scrutinising immigration systems without stoking fear of newcomers who are, for many cities, now central to economic growth.