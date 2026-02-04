Real Or AI? The Story Behind 'Conjoined Twins' That Have Massive Social Media Following

Valeria and Camila, the conjoined twins, have a massive following on Instagram. But are they even real or just a clever AI-generated creation? We live in an age when the line between real and fake has been blurred, with false and misleading information going viral on social media. The rapid growth of artificial intelligence has made it even worse.

When it comes to Valeria and Camila, their bio on Instagram says they are 'digital creators', and use 'she', 'her', 'they' and 'them' pronouns. They described themselves as "Two heads. One vibe."

They share stunning photos and videos while making content on lifestyle and fashion. Their posts reach millions of users, with comment on filled with praises for their "beauty" and "confidence".

However, contrary to their widespread popularity, Valeria and Camila are not real conjoined twins. They are AI-generated digital avatars created to attract attention and followers on social media, VICE reported.

The profile of these so-called twins contains a fabricated life, complete with AI-generated childhood photos and fake medical histories. "Our spines were dangerously fused together, so we had to undergo several surgeries and operations throughout our lives after birth, and that's why we have these beautiful scars," they revealed in one of the posts.

Real or Fake?

However, experts have pointed out inconsistencies in their anatomy, skin texture, and lighting, hinting at their artificial nature.

A report by news.com.au mentioned that multiple positive markers of AI generation have been found in the photos, including that Valeria and Camila's body "defies biological structure."

The outlet used a tool to probe the pictures, and found that an image, which showed a scar on their back, was "anatomically impossible", the report said, further adding, that "the image depicts dicephalic parapagus (two heads on one torso), but the junction at the neck shows significant blending artefacts where skin textures and hair follicles merge illogically".

While responding to a similar question, Grok, the free AI assistant designed by xAI, said, "The images on the Instagram account @itsvaleriaandcamila are fake - they are AI-generated, not photographs of real people."

"Computer vision/texture analysis shows unnatural skin, perfect proportions that defy real biology (e.g., no typical asymmetries or defects in actual conjoined twins)," Grok added.

"This account portrays two women named Valeria and Camila as conjoined twins (dicephalic parapagus type, sharing one body with two heads), posting lifestyle content like selfies, bikinis, Miami vibes, fashion, and personal stories. It has rapidly gained around 280,000-288,000 followers with 100+ posts since late 2025/early 2026."

While speaking to Daily Mail, Andrew Hulbert, an AI Prompt Engineer, said, "The narrative is created to hype potential interaction. It's the perfect story on the perfect person to give the perfect result of engagement which is what the user is aiming for."

Why is this concerning?

There are several examples of AI content creators, with clear specifications that they are not real. But the Valeria and Camila's account (@itsvaleriaandcamila) has denied being AI in stories and videos, but several users have flagged that the images look fake. "I'm very intrigued by you guys, but I can't tell if this is AI," one user wrote, while another simply asked, "Are you real? Please answer me that question."

But such a massive fan following, with a majority of them considering it real, is a matter of great concern, especially about the impact of AI-generated content on our perception of reality and beauty standards.