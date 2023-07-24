Rapper Drake Reveals The Reason Why He Hasn't Gotten Married: 'A Thing Of Ancient Times'

The five-time Grammy winner called the concept of marriage "a thing of ancient times."

Canadian rapper Drake recently appeared on "The Really Good Podcast with Bobbi Althoff" and revealed the real reason he hasn't tied the knot yet. The five-time Grammy winner called the concept of marriage "a thing of ancient times."

The "Hotline Bling" rapper said, "I don't know. It seems like a thing of, like, ancient times or something. I think I will eventually. I don't know, I don't think I can offer somebody what they'd be looking for. Just consistency. I think my life, my work is my priority."

The 36-year-old singer said that he is not ready to settle down yet as he can't offer "consistency" or dedication to a relationship "at this stage" in his life, Page Six reported.

He said, "I don't wanna get married 'cause like, I just don't wanna disappoint someone."

The rapper whose real name is Aubrey Graham has been linked to multiple A-list women over the years, including Rashida Jones, Tyra Banks, SZA, Julia Fox, and Rihanna. During the podcast, he said he can't see himself settling down with a fellow celeb.

"I probably will not end up marrying someone famous," he shared. "Famous people really aren't that, like, anything - they're not that intriguing."

When asked about the qualities he looking for, he replied, "Somebody that's an individual."

"I like somebody that's, like, their own," he explained. "They're not just not like a carbon copy, like a person that I've seen a bunch of times throughout my existence. I like somebody with a sense of humour, you know? I like - I don't know, like, cosplay."

"What do you want them to dress up as?" Althoff asked.

"No, I don't need them to [dress up] - I probably will f-k with them more if they are into cosplay," he said. "Not with me, just like generally."

The Grammy winner welcomed his son Adonis, 6, in 2017 after secretly fathering the child with French artist and former porn star Sophie Brussaux, 33. After Pusha T claimed Drake secretly fathered a child with Brussaux, he confirmed that he had a son on his 2018 album 'Scorpion', reported Page Six.

