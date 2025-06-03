Canadian Rapper Drake Bets Rs 6.41 Crore On RCB Ahead Of IPL 2025 Final

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Canadian rapper Drake has placed a $750,000 bet on RCB to win the IPL. Drake could win over $1.3 million if RCB secures its first title. RCB faces PBKS, both teams seeking their maiden IPL championship.

Canadian rapper Drake has placed a staggering $750,000 (approximately Rs 6.41 crore) bet on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to win their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title, just hours before the highly anticipated final against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Sharing a screenshot of his bet on Instagram via crypto-betting platform Stake, Drake revealed that he's backing RCB to lift the trophy. With odds of 1.75, the rapper stands to win over $1.3 million (around 11.11 crore) if Virat Kohli's side triumphs. The post was accompanied by the popular RCB slogan, "Ee Sala Cup Namde", surprising many of his fans, especially in North America, where cricket remains a niche sport.

RCB, led by Rajat Patidar, are chasing their first IPL title since the league's inception in 2008. They face a determined PBKS side, captained by Shreyas Iyer, who also seek a maiden title. Tuesday night's final marks the first time in three years that the IPL will crown a new champion.

The final is also expected to trigger a global betting frenzy, with reports suggesting that over a billion dollars have been wagered across platforms throughout this IPL season. Bets range from outcomes on individual deliveries to match-winners-Drake's high-stakes gamble only adding to the spectacle.

RCB booked their spot in the final with a convincing win over PBKS in Qualifier 1, while Punjab edged past Mumbai Indians in a high-pressure chase. Both teams have an equal head-to-head record in the IPL, having won 18 matches each out of their 36 encounters so far.

Virat Kohli's form has been a key talking point, with the star batter amassing over 600 runs this season. But in-form PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer could prove to be a formidable opponent.

With Drake's million-dollar confidence in play and history waiting to be written, all eyes are on Ahmedabad tonight.