Raghav Chadha-Parineeti Chopra Engaged? AAP Leader's Tweet Goes Viral

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha was recently spotted with actor Parineeti Chopra and the video of them coming out of a restaurant in Mumbai went viral. Now, a leader of Mr Chadha's party, Sanjeev Arora, has congratulated the "union" and blessed them. The tweet comes days after the video of Mr Chadha's lunch outing with Ms Chopra was mentioned in Parliament.

"I extend my heartfelt congratulations to @raghav_chadha and @ParineetiChopra. May their union be blessed with an abundance of love, joy, and companionship. My best wishes," Mr Arora said in his tweet.

I extend my heartfelt congratulations to @raghav_chadha and @ParineetiChopra. May their union be blessed with an abundance of love, joy, and companionship. My best wishes!!! pic.twitter.com/3fSWVT4evR — Sanjeev Arora (@MP_SanjeevArora) March 28, 2023

On Friday, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar rejected a suspension of business notice given by Mr Chadha and joked that he has "occupied enough space on social media".

"This may be a day of silence for you," Mr Dhankar said.

The AAP leader had given a notice to discuss the withdrawal of the Red Corner Notice (RCN) issued by Interpol against fugitive Mehul Choksi in the Upper House of Parliament.

Mr Chadha was recently seen coming out of a restaurant in Mumbai with Ms Chopra. The video gained traction on social media after which the AAP leader was asked about it outside Parliament on Friday.

"Aap mujhse raajneeti ke sawaal kariye, Parineeti ke na kariye (Please ask me questions about politics, not Parineeti)," he said in response.

When further pressed about the video and his marriage plans, the AAP leader said, "Aapko bataenge jab karenge to (Will let you know when I get married)."

In 2022, at the age of 33, Mr Chadha became the youngest Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha, the Upper House of Parliament, where he represents the state of Punjab. Earlier this year, he was honoured with the India UK Outstanding Achievers Honour at a ceremony in London.

Parineeti Chopra made her debut at the age of 24 with 'Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl' in 2011. On the work front, Ms Chopra was last seen in 'Uunchai' alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, Neena Gupta, and Sarika. She will be seen next in 'Chamkila' and 'Capsule Gill'.